Bears put Kyle Long on injured reserve, ending his season

The Bears put guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Tuesday, ending an injury-riddled season for the three-time Pro Bowl guard.

Long left Sunday’s game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. He’d been battling other maladies for more than a calendar year. Long needed major surgery on his right ankle after hurting it against the Buccaneers last year. Complications from the surgery meant Long opted against surgery on an injured labrum in his left shoulder during the offseason.

Long hurt his fingers in Week 8 against the Saints, too. Combined, he played only 62.7 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps this season.

Bears coach John Fox said Monday it was a distinct possibility the Bears shut Long down for the rest of the season. Tom Compton is expected to take his place at right guard.

Also, the Bears put defensive lineman Mitch Unrein. He injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.