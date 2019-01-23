Bears QB Mitch Trubisky backs Cody Parkey but TV interview was ‘personal choice’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t have much to say about kicker Cody Parkey’s appearance on “Today” to discuss his game-losing miss in the playoffs against the Eagles.

But Trubisky’s still made a point that came off as in line with coach Matt Nagy’s “me thing” rebuke of Parkey’s now infamous interview.

“I don’t have any thoughts about it,” Trubisky said Wednesday following his first practice for the Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney World.

“That was a personal choice. I mean, we’re a team. We stick together no matter what. Guys make decisions. You support them through whatever. We got a bunch of guys here, and we’re just going to enjoy that week at the Pro Bowl with these guys. But, yeah, it is what it is. We’re a family.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky takes part in practice for the Pro Bowl. | Gregory Payan/Associated Press

“We just got to make sure that we get to back to work. And I’m excited to get back to Chicago. But it’s really nice out. It’s really nice out here. It’s not like that back home. It’s freezing. There’s tons of snow on the ground. So I’m going to enjoy the sunshine a little bit for sure.”

In other words, Trubisky wanted to move on from the Bears’ heartbreaking loss, even though he was struggling to do so. Trubisky, safety Eddie Jackson and others made that abundantly clear during interviews with them.

“For it to come to an end, it’s really tough, especially in a dramatic fashion,” Trubisky said. “Sometimes you feel like it’s out of your control with the calls, with the plays that go on. You just got to stay positive, move forward, take it for what it is and keep getting better.”