Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ready to face old roommate Jared Goff

Mitch Trubisky will look across the field Sunday night and see the best team the Bears have played this season — and his old roommate.

The Bears quarterback and his Rams counterpart, Jared Goff, lived together in Newport Beach, Calif., for part of the offseason. The two, who share an agent, trained together and became close friends.

“It was a good time,” Trubisky said Wednesday. “We were just out there relaxing in the offseason. Training a little bit. I got to know him. We’re pretty tight, good friends. He’s an awesome dude.

“We pushed each other in the offseason. We worked with the same quarterbacks coach out there and trainers. So just getting better in the offseason, enjoying some down time and enjoying each other’s company.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff lived with Mitch Trubisky for part of the offseason. | Paul Sancya/AP photo

Goff’s NFL experiences weren’t lost on Trubisky. After having a maligned rookie season, Goff took off when paired with play-caller and head coach Sean McVay. The Rams went from 4-12 under Jeff Fisher and interim coach John Fassell in 2016 to 11-5 last season and, this year, 11-1.

After the Bears won five games under John Fox last year, Trubisky was paired with his own head coach and play-caller, Matt Nagy. The Bears are 8-4.

“It just shows me that anything is possible,” Trubisky said. “Just because everybody writes you off one year doesn’t mean you can’t come out and have a really good year the next year.

“Especially with a great coach coming in here and helping this organization and just being a lot different on offense as far as scheme and philosophy and everything goes. I think that gives you a lot of confidence as a quarterback.”