Bears QB Mitch Trubisky out vs. Giants

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky watches from the sidelines during the second half on Thanksgiving Day. | Duane Burleson/AP photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mitch Trubisky isn’t playing Sunday — hardly a surprise, given the fact that the Bears quarterback was listed as doubtful two days ago.

But he did throw inside MetLife Stadium about three hours before the game, marking at least the second time in three days he’s done so. Trubisky was cleared to throw in time for Friday’s practice, where coach Matt Nagy said he did light work. Trubisky hurt his shoulder Nov. 18 injury against the Vikings.

Chase Daniel will start in his place for the second straight week.

The Bears maintain that Trubisky’s injury isn’t serious. Being cleared to throw was a major, albeit preliminary, step toward him playing next week against the Rams.

Bears defensive line star Akiem Hicks will play against the Giants. He was ruled questionable Friday after missing two practices this week with an Achilles tendon injury.

The team ruled out cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and running back Benny Cunningham (ankle), two special teams stalwarts, on Saturday. Their other inactives include receivers Kevin White and Javon Wims, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive lineman Nick Williams.