Bears QB Mitch Trubisky remains out with right shoulder injury

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky injured his right shoulder Nov. 18 when he was hit late by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. | David Banks/Associated Press

The Bears don’t expect quarterback Mitch Trubisky to practice later Wednesday because of his right shoulder injury, coach Matt Nagy said, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Giants in question.

Nagy said that Trubisky’s status could be a game-time decision, though he’ll make a decision sooner if the quarterback proves healthy.

Chase Daniel, the backup quarterback, started against the Lions and on Thanksgiving led the Bears to a 23-16 win. He’d do the same Sunday if Trubisky can’t go.

Nagy said the long weekend was good for Trubisky’s shoulder. He said Trubisky’s range of motion wasn’t an issue, but he was unsure of his pain level. The Bears continue to call Trubisky’s injury one that isn’t serious.

“I definitely think his arrow’s up right now,” Nagy said.

Nagy said Trubisky could play Sunday against the Giants with having little practice this week.

“If the decision is that we end up going his way, I’m not concerned,” Nagy said.

The Bears could be conservative with Trubisky, though — particularly with a matchup against the Rams looming the following week. Nagy said, though, that the schedule doesn’t play a role in the Bears’ decision-making process.

Trubisky hurt the A/C joint in his right shoulder Nov. 18 when he was hit late by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Smith, who was fined for the tackle, hit a sliding Trubisky in the left shoulder, driving his right shoulder into the Soldier Field turf.