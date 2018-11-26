Can the Bears afford to rest QB Mitch Trubisky against the Giants?

With the Bears regrouping Tuesday after what coach Matt Nagy called a mini-bye week, here are four questions to consider when it comes to quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his injured throwing shoulder.

How well is Trubisky really feeling?

The meaning of “day to day” varies from coach to coach. But when it comes to Matt Nagy — who is considerably more candid and forthcoming than John Fox — there is a recent history to consider when it comes to injuries. He said so himself.

“With Mitchell, he’ll be day to day, and hopefully he’ll be progressing,” Nagy said recently. “It’ll be one of those deals you guys [the media] have been through with me.”

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky didn't play against the Lions because of a shoulder issue. | Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Those “deals” were the injuries that outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) recently recovered from.

When it comes to communication, Nagy said that Trubisky’s situation is similar to Mack’s. Mack, of course, pushed to play through his ankle issue.

Mack’s injury was problematic but not overly serious. If it was, the team wouldn’t have allowed Mack to run around and play catch before the Jets and Bills games. Still, the Bears considered it best to rest Mack and Robinson in those matchups — and they won without them.

It’s on Trubisky to be honest with everyone involved. But even if he does feel better this week, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bears rest him against the Giants on Sunday.

“Sometimes protecting the player from the player is really what you run into,” Nagy said.

Can Daniel play better?

Quarterback Chase Daniel wouldn’t be the first backup to follow a strong game with a poor one. It’s a frequent occurrence. But the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s first start since 2014 also open the door for potential improvement.

If Daniel were to start against the Giants, he wouldn’t be coming off a short week, where he had only two walk-through practices to prepare for a Thanksgiving Day game against a divisional rival on the road.

Instead, Daniel would start after having more time to connect with the Bears’ starting receivers and tight ends during a typical practice week. Nagy also has more time to game plan with Daniel’s input.

“I’ll go back to that’s why we brought him in is for these type of situations, where you feel comfortable knowing that if you get into a situation where he’s got to play, you’re able to keep playing the way you play,” Nagy said.

How beatable are the 3-8 Giants?

The Giants’ defense isn’t as porous as the Lions’ unit. As of Monday, opposing quarterbacks averaged a 90.4 passer rating against them, which ranks 11th in the league. The Lions have the second-worst mark at 115.1.

Still, the Giants don’t have a formidable defense. Their 14 sacks are the second-fewest in the NFL. Opponents also are converting 43.5 percent of their third downs, the fifth-worst mark.

Running back Jordan Howard also is overdue for his breakout game. The Giants are allowing 125.5 rushing yards per game. Only the Jets, Browns, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bengals and Raiders are giving up more.

Stopping Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie running back Saquon Barkley will be a test. But Mack and Co. should be able to harass quarterback Eli Manning, who has been sacked a league-high 38 times, into another bad game.

Can the Bears hold off the Vikings?

The Vikings’ 24-17 victory against the Packers on Sunday night essentially removed the Packers from the playoff conversation for the time being. At 4-6-1, the Packers have the same record as the Browns.

The Bears’ schedule takes a tougher turn after the Giants, especially with the Rams next at Soldier Field. But the Vikings, who are 7-4-1, also are in an unenviable part of their schedule. They have consecutive games on the road against the Patriots and Seahawks.

In other words, when it comes to resting Trubisky, this week sets up for another gamble worth taking for the Bears. Will they do it?