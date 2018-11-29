Bears QB Mitch Trubisky still isn’t throwing

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky warms up before a game against the Vikings. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Despite being limited in Wednesday’s practice, Mitch Trubisky still isn’t throwing, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Thursday.

That’s a significant hurdle that Trubisky, who has a right shoulder injury, has yet to clear. He isn’t expected to throw Thursday, either.

That makes backup quarterback Chase Daniel the likely starter Sunday against the Giants.

Nagy said Thursday that he doesn’t expect Trubisky to do much more in practice later in the day than he did Wednesday. Trubisky did footwork drills but didn’t raise his right arm during the portion of practice open to the media. Nagy said that was the extent of his quarterback’s participation.

Trubisky’s light practice work was part of the Bears’ recovery plan, Nagy said. Nagy said the participation, as light as it was, was good for Trubisky, mentally.

“He wants it, we want it,” he said of Trubisky’s practice presence. “Why not?”

Daniel started the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day win against the Lions, his first start since the last week of the 2014 season. The Bears were pleased with his performance.

After the Giants game, the Bears have a Sunday night matchup against the Rams, who would be the second seed were the NFC playoffs to start today. The Bears would be third.