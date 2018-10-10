Lucky sleeve? Bears QB Mitch Trubisky will leave arm covered again Sunday

Mitch Trubisky said he wore a blue neoprene arm sleeve on his throwing arm against the Buccaneers because he didn’t want to reopen a cut he sustained the week before against the Cardinals.

The cut has healed, the Bears quarterback said Wednesday — but superstition dictates he wear one in Miami, too. Trubisky threw six touchdowns against the Buccaneers, after all, falling one short of the franchise record.

The Bears will wear orange jerseys against the Dolphins, so Trubisky was vague about which color sleeve he’ll wear.

“You play pretty well — some superstition, call it what you want,” he said. “I also got a lot of threats [from teammates] that I have to wear it, so … Yeah I’m going to keep it on. We’ll see what the color is. But it feels comfortable, gives me a little more swag or whatever.”