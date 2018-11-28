First things first: Backup QB Chase Daniel practicing with Bears starters

When backup quarterback Chase Daniel reviewed his first start in four years, he felt disappointment. It was a good win for the Bears on the road against the Lions — their third victory in 12 days in the NFC North — but he still wasn’t good enough.

At least, in his opinion.

“I’m a perfectionist,” Daniel said.

His 10 incomplete passes?

Chase Daniel scrambles against the Lions. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

“Some of those should’ve been completions,” he said.

Taking four sacks?

“That’s too many,” Daniel said. “And those were all on me.”

Anything else, Chase?

“Listen, I got to get the ball out quicker on some of those [sacks] and a couple of them were miscommunications,” Daniel said. “I got to be clearer up front with how I want to set the protection.”

But wait, there was more. On the Lions’ fourth sack of Daniel, which came on third-and-eight play rom the Bears’ 27 in the fourth quarter, rookie receiver Anthony Miller was wide open running down the left seam. Safety Glover Quin sacked Daniel on blitz, though Daniel still had time.

“I thought we should have been picked up [the blitz],” Daniel said. “[It’s] stuff like that from an offensive-line communication standpoint. The more I’m with them, whether it be in practice or in a game, the better they’re going to feel with me.”

The Bears are planning on that happening if Daniel has to make his second consecutive start in place of Mitch Trubisky against the Giants on Sunday.

Trubisky returned to practice Wednesday after missing all of last week, but he still was limited because of his ailing right shoulder. During the open period for the media, he took part in some drills but didn’t throw a pass.

“You’ve got to be able to make sure in his position, if he’s going to play, he’s got to be able to make throws and physically be safe,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We’ll just continue right now just keep talking through things.”

The most impressive aspect of Daniel’s performance on Thanksgiving — he went 27-for-37 for 230 yards and two touchdowns — was that it came after only two walk-throughs with the starters.

“And we didn’t change anything,” Nagy said.

Daniel prides himself on his daily approach — “I prepare every day like I’m the starter, whether I get the practice reps or not,” he said — but there is a significant difference in seeing Trubisky get those reps in practice and getting them yourself.

But Daniel knows that. That’s why this week at Halas Hall is important for him and the Bears, who have a 1 1/2 game lead on the Vikings in the NFC North. Daniel is getting his first work with the first-team offense at full speed over the course of multiple practices this season — and that’s with a victory against the Lions to build on.

“It’s just [getting] full-speed reps on corner routes, on stick routes, on just stuff that really I haven’t had a lot of timing with them because I haven’t played,” Daniel said. “Those are really the main things.”

Against the Lions, it was apparent that Daniel has a strong handle on Nagy’s offense. But even Nagy said that practicing with the starters would be beneficial.

“It could definitely help him out,” Nagy said before practice on Wednesday. “So if that’s the route we end up going, rep-wise he’s going to get more reps versus what he went through [last week]. That was hard. That was all mental.”

Daniel still excelled, though. Regardless of Daniel’s own critiques, he played well enough to win a tight game. The Bears will expect the same — if not better after practicing this week — against the Giants if he starts.

“He’s always been almost like … an assistant coach to us,” Nagy said. “He’s been great with that. So now here’s a guy who in his role is fulfilling not only that ‘assistant coach’ part, but a guy that has the ability to step in and make coaches feel very comfortable that you can win games with him at quarterback.”