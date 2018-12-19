Pro Bowl alternate Mitch Trubisky: I haven’t ‘played my best football yet’

Six hundred days ago Thursday, Tarik Cohen was drafted in the fourth round, a relative unknown running back from a Div. I-AA school.

Tuesday, the Bears’ standout became a Pro Bowl return man.

“It means a lot,” he said Wednesday, before quoting the rapper Drake. “I started from the bottom, now I’m here.”

Two seasons ago, Kyle Fuller didn’t play a single game, held out all season after what was believed to be a routine knee operation during the preseason.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Lions | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

He’s now a Pro Bowl cornerback.

“Just trusting myself, and what I could do,” Fuller said. “Just a matter of time. …

“Just from the fans, the players, coaches, everyone around the NFL, it’s just a blessing to have that respect.”

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky knows he still has to earn his. While the Bears had five players voted to the all-star team Tuesday night — outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson, Fuller and Cohen — Trubisky was one of seven players named as alternates.

Asked whether being an alternate meant something, Trubisky wasn’t sure.

“Yes and no,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s cool to get recognized. But like I said, I definitely don’t feel like I’ve played my best football yet.”

The Bears didn’t release exactly where Trubisky fell on the alternate list, but it figures to take more than a few injuries — or Super Bowl commitments — from NFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks Drew Brees, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers to get him on a flight to Orlando, Fla. Among NFC quarterbacks who have thrown more than 200 passes, he ranks 11th in passer rating.

“I feel like you’ve got to appreciate how far you’ve come— which I have,” Trubisky said. “But I know I still have a long ways to go. It’s cool to get recognized, but all the credit goes to my teammates. They’re the reason I got a recognition like that.”

Team success leads to individual honors, not the other way around. A year after having no Pro Bowl players — “We were shut out,” Cohen said — the 10-4 NFC North champions claimed five all-stars and seven more alternates.

“I think the Pro Bowl, it just kinda goes to individuals, but you forget about the team, how much help you had to get there,” Fuller said. “And some guys that could get some more attention with it.”

If Trubisky keeps improving — and, more importantly, the Bears keep winning — he’ll be among those players. But that might be a conversation for a different year.

“I just want to make sure that I continue to keep the first thing first,” Trubisky said. “Which is winning games for this team and continuing to get better. I know if I just keep getting better, everything else will take care of itself.”