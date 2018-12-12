Rams’ Aaron Donald on Bears’ Khalil Mack: ‘He’s a hell of a football player’

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had nothing but respect for the Bears’ defense after they held the Rams’ offense to just six points Sunday at frigid Soldier Field.

Like most people this season, he especially took notice in outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who had three tackles and a forced fumble against the Rams.

This season, some have debated as to which defensive player is more valuable: Donald or Mack?

Asked for his input at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, Donald wouldn’t say who was better. He did, however, praise Mack, who has been key for the Bears’ success this season.

“He’s a hell of a football player,” Donald told TMZ. “He’s a dominate football player, makes a lot of plays and definitely one you want to watch.”

Donald also had a message for the worried fans after the Rams suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of the Bears.

“We’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s a learning experience. It ain’t going to do nothing but make us better, make us stronger. We ain’t worried about it. We’ll bounce back.”