Statement game: Bears bully one-loss Rams in 15-6 win

Prince Amukamara stood in the end zone with his back to his teammates. They bunched together behind the Bears cornerback, waiting to perform the Bears’ latest celebration gimmick: The Bouquet Toss.

After Roquan Smith’s second-quarter interception Sunday night, Amukamara lofted the ball in the air. His teammates fought for it like they were at a wedding. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard caught it, and the team sprinted off the field, elated.

There’s an easy joke in there, somewhere, about Sunday night’s game against the Rams deciding whether the Bears would be the bridesmaid and not the bride. It wouldn’t be accurate, though. The Bears haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season. They’ve been nowhere near the wedding party. Parking cars out back, maybe.

That’s what made their 15-6 win Sunday night against the NFL’s best team so relevant. Inside an electric Soldier Field, coach Matt Nagy’s Bears proved they belonged. They showed their fan base that Super Bowl dreams might be rooted in reality.

Bears tackle Bradley Sowell celebrates after catching a touchdown. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

They improved to 9-4, one step closer to first place in the NFC North with three games left in the regular season.

The Bears won even when their quarterback wasn’t very good.

Mitch Trubisky was inaccurate for most of the first half. On the Bears’ first drive, he sailed Josh Bellamy. His pass was picked by cornerback Marcus Peters at the Rams’ 37. He took it almost half the field before being pushed out of bounds, 48 yards later, at the Bears’ 15. The Bears defense allowed only six yards on three plays, though, and Greg Zuerlein kicked a 27-yard field goal.

The Bears matched the Rams on a plodding follow-up drive. It took them 6:24 to travel only 54 yards before Cody Parkey kicked a 39-yarder.

Smith intercepted Rams quarterback Jared Goff about four minutes into the second quarter, returning the call 22 yards to the Rams’ 4. The Bears went backward, though, thanks to an illegal formational penalty and an illegal block flag on Allen Robinson. The Bears faced first-and-goal from the 19 instead, and settled for a 31-yard Parkey kick.

The Rams used trickery to tie the game for the second time. On fourth-and-7 from their own 28, punter Johnny Hekker took the snap, ran right and threw a short pass to tight end Gerald Everett. He was ruled short of the first down marker, but replay gave him the first down. The Rams finished the drive with a 50-yard field goal. Despite Trubisky throwing a pick at midfield with 19 seconds left in the half, the two teams went into halftime tied.

That didn’t last long. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman pushed past Rams center John Sullivan and sacked Goff for a safety on the second play of the first half, giving the Bears an 8-6 lead. The Bears fielded the free kick and began their first touchdown march of the night. The first three plays — passes to Robinson for 12 and 14 yards, with a 14-yard Jordan Howard run in between — pushed the Bears across midfield. After Tarik Cohen ran 23 yards to get to the Rams’ 10, Robinson thought he had a touchdown. He caught a pass along the right sideline and reached the ball across the pylon, and he was awarded the score. Replay, though, found he stepped out at the 2.

After an incomplete pass, Nagy ran out a similar formation to the “Freezer” play that gave defensive lineman Akiem Hicks his first-ever touchdown run last week. Hicks lined up as the tailback, and then shifted to fullback when Trubisky set up in the shotgun.

Trubisky faked a handoff to Hicks, pulled the ball away, and rolled right. He threw a touchdown pass to, of all people, backup tackle Bradley Sowell, who had been brought into the game as an eligible blocker. It was his first-ever NFL catch, and marked the Bears’ third-straight unconventional touchdown. Against the Giants, Hicks ran for a one-yard score and then Cohen, a running back, threw one.

Trubisky returned to his wild ways later in the third quarter when, with a nine-point lead, he overthrew tight end Trey Burton. Cornerback John Johnson III picked the ball off and returned it 35 yards to the Bears’ 27.

Goff gave it right back. He telegraphed an out route down the right sideline, and Kyle Fuller jumped it for his seventh interception, which is tied for the most in the NFL. It marked Goff’s third interception of the game, a career high.

Down nine with about 10 minutes to play, Zuerlein hit the right upright from 40 yards. Seven minutes later, Parkey missed a 38-yarder.