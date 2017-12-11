Bears RB Jordan Howard back and bullying defenders again

The shoulder injury that’s bothered Jordan Howard all season long might have changed the way he ran the ball. The Bears’ running back admitted as much Sunday, saying that he returned to his “violent ways” after protecting his shoulder earlier in the season.

Howard — who ran for 147 yards on 23 carries after totaling 44 on 20 the previous two games — has yet to miss a start due to injury. But coach John Fox was asked Monday whether there’s a fine line between letting Howard play through pain and allowing it to change his style.

“There’s guys that sometimes have to be more 100 percent to play — Jordan’s not one of those guys,” Fox said. “Not that you’re going to re-injure yourself, but it does affect how you practice and obviously how you play the game.”

Fox praised the Bears’ blocking — from the offensive line, fullback and receivers — but praised Howard for finishing strong. He broke four tackles Sunday and recorded his 30th rush for 10 or more yards this season.