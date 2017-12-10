Bears RB Jordan Howard breaks 100-yard mark for fifth time this season

CINCINNATI — Bears running back Jordan Howard is ending a two-game slump with a big game against the Bengals.

Howard has rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as the Bears built a 26-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. His 21-yard touchdown run gave the Bears a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Bears’ offensive line deserves a lot of the credit for Howard’s success, with Cody Whitehair leading a solid all-around performance to give Howard plenty of opportunities to gain yardage.

Howard came into the game off two of his least-productive games of the season — seven carries for six yards against the Eagles on Nov. 26 and 13 carries for 38 yards against the 49ers last week.