Bears RB Tarik Cohen on new offensive role with Matt Nagy’s offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hands off to running back Tarik Cohen during practice at the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Lake Forest, Ill. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Second-year running back Tarik Cohen has already began to form an opinion on new coach Matt Nagy’s offense.

He loves it.

With training camp starting in Bourbonnais next month, Cohen told Jim Rose during his show on CBS Sport Network on Monday what he thinks of Nagy’s offense so far.

“I think it’s great,” Cohen said during an interview with The Jim Rome Show. “It’s similar to some of the stuff I did in college … I feel like like if I can take the football, he also wants me to take the football, too. So how many plays he has me at — I’ve been everywhere. It’s been crazy.”

Watch the brief segment below:

Nagy plans to utilize Cohen’s versatility more this season than former coach John Fox did last year. Nagy already said that he plans to give Cohen more opportunity.

“I just want to help the team and be an important factor in the offense,” said Cohen, who . “Sort of like last year, be a player that defenses have to scheme against. I feel like I fit very well into the offense. I’m doing a little bit of everything — outside receiver, in the slot and at running back as well as special teams. I feel like this is the offense for me.”

Cohen had a strong rookie performance in 2018 catching 53 passes for 353 yards with one touchdown. He also returned one punt for a touchdown.

