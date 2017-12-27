Bears RB Tarik Cohen, the only ‘little grown man in Chicago,’ has proven durable

Tarik Cohen admits he didn’t always know where the finish line was.

“Before I got in the NFL, I never really never looked at the schedule and knew it was this long,” he said. “I just got in it and felt, ‘Oh we got another game left? No, we got like three more games left.’”

The Bears are down to one more game. When Cohen plays Sunday, he will have made appeared in all 16 games, an accomplishment for any running back, much less one that stands 5-6, 179 pounds.

Cohen credited veteran running back Benny Cunningham with helping him take care of his body — from using the ice tub after practice to relaxing his body on days off, when he tries to sit more than stand.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen celebrates after a first down Sunday. (Getty Images)

Cohen has been slippery enough to avoid jarring hits; the worst he took all year, he said, were in the season opener.

“Even though he might be viewed as undersized, he doesn’t experience too many direct hits,” coach John Fox said. “I think he avoided that pretty well. His football IQ is good in that sense. He doesn’t put himself in compromising positions.”

After becoming the first rookie since Gale Sayers in 1965 to record a rushing, receiving, passing and punt return touchdown, Cohen has become a celebrity. Even trips to Wal-Mart, he said, turn into photo ops or autograph sessions. It’s awkward for Cohen, who said he sees himself as a regular person.

“Just taking pictures in the frozen food session,” he said, “holding sausages and stuff, looking at the camera.”

He and his linemen share the same problem — their size is an identifier in public.

“They see a little grown man,” Cohen said. “There’s only one little grown man in Chicago right now.”