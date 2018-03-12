Bears to re-sign OL Bradley Sowell to 2-year deal

Bears tackle Bradley Sowell sets to block against the Lions during in December. (AP)

The Bears held on to offensive line depth before the start of the legal tampering period Monday, agreeing to sign Bradley Sowell to a two-year deal. The two sides can’t complete the deal until Wednesday.

Sowell started two games last season, filling in at guard and tackle. He started nine games at tackle for the Seahawks in 2016 and had spent the previous three seasons with the Cardinals.

The Bears started the day with 46 players under contract for 2018, the second-fewest of any team.

They had exclusive negotiating rights with Sowell until 11 a.m., the start of the league’s legal tampering period during which teams can contact agents, but not players, before free agency starts Wednesday.