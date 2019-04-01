Bears re-sign OLB Aaron Lynch

Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch runs on the field during practice in May. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

The Bears have their situational pass rusher — and he’s the same as their last one.

The team re-signed edge rusher Aaron Lynch to a one-year deal on Monday. He started three games last year, totaling three sacks, eight quarterback hits and one interception.

Like he did last year, Lynch will play behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd, the team’s two starters.

Lynch first joined the Bears last year to play for Vic Fangio, his former coordinator with the 49ers. Fangio left for the Broncos in the offseason, leaving Lynch to play for coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Lynch, who had reported trips to Seattle and Indianapolis as a free agent, has started 22 games and totaled 18 sacks in his career.