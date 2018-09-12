Encouraged by silver linings — ’how good our team is’ — Bears focus on Seahawks

Prince Amukamara relied on “that short-term memory” instilled in every cornerback when challenged to put the Bears’ jarring 24-23 loss to the Packers on Sunday night behind him and move on. But even that wasn’t enough. This one still stung three days later.

“I’ve never experienced a game like that one,” Amukamara said Wednesday. “There was a lot of mixed emotions. Getting over it the last couple of days and having to come back now and debrief and look at plays again — I didn’t even know it was the third quarter and it was still 20-0. It was like, ‘Damn, we lost the game.’

“So yeah, I think we’re on to Seattle. But I don’t think anyone can actually really get over this game. I think you can push it back, back, back back to the back of your head and still kind of remember it.”

Even the silver linings were a bit difficult to embrace after this one heading into Monday night’s game against the Seahawks at Soldier Field. Led by enticing newcomer Khalil Mack, the Bears’ defense dominated the first half. Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith had a sack on his first NFL play. The offense scored 10 points on its first two possessions. The Bears’ 17-point halftime lead (17-0) was their largest lead at Lambeau Field in the Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers era.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith sacked Packers' DeShone Kizer on Smith's first NFL snap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. He played eight snaps total, but figures to play more Monday night against the Seahawks at Soldier Field. | Jeffrey Phelps/AP photo

“That kind of makes it tougher, too, because you know how much you put into it and how close you came,” Bears guard Kyle Long said. “It was in reach — well within reach. But you’ve got to move on. We’re 0-1. There are 32 teams in the league and almost half of them started out with a loss. So moving on this week we have an opportunity to go 1-1 and defend our home field. That’s all we can really aim to do.”

Recovering from losses to the Packers at Lambeau Field is something the Bears actually do well. Since Rodgers became the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, the Bears are 7-1 in games following a loss at Lambeau. (And, interestingly, 0-3 in games following a victory at Lambeau.) The only loss was last year, 20-17 to the Vikings at Soldier Field. And even that was a good showing marred by a late interception thrown by quarterback Mitch Trubisky — making his NFL debut — that led to a tie-breaking field goal with 12 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

And this team has a lot more going for it than most of those previous teams did. With Mack and Smith getting acclimated after their Bears debut, the defense figures to not only improve but do a better job of sustaining its production. The work-in-progress offense is taking baby steps, but at least those appear to be in the right direction.

And there were other, less obvious, positive indicators. The Bears ostensibly had no giveaways (Trubisky lost a fumble on a fourth-down sack), a rarity against the Packers at Lambeau. They had just five penalties for 35 yards — with no defensive penalties. They had averaged 10 penalties for 106 yards in their previous four games at Lambeau. And perhaps most significantly, nobody got hurt.

That’s not bad for a game at Lambeau Field.

“I felt best about the fact that we were poised on the road in a difficult environment in a prime-time game,” Long said. “We have a really young team. Our defense showed signs of [being] an amazing defense, and I thought the same thing about our offense. We just have to get it in all three phases for four quarters.”

So once they got over the pain, the Bears saw a lot to be encouraged about.

Like … “How good our team is,” offensive tackle Bobby Massie said. “There’s a lot of things we did well. Nobody gave us a chance in that game. Just corrections that need to be made. We’ve got to finish stronger and things won’t be a problem.”