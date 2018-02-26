Bears release OLB Pernell McPhee and S Quintin Demps

The Bears released outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps on Monday.

The former is more surprising than the latter; Bears general manager Ryan Pace has praised McPhee’s presence in the Bears’ locker room, even as he had become a part-time player due to injuries since signing a five-year, $38.75 million free agent deal in 2015. The former Ravens standout was Pace’s first big-name signing.

McPhee, who started only five games and appeared in 22 over the previous two seasons, was set to have an $8.075 million cap hit this year. There was some thought the Bears could get the former Ravens player to restructure his contract to reflect his diminished playing time. The Bears will save $7.075 million against the cap with him gone.

McPhee started both 2016 and 2017 on the physically unable to perform list with injuries to different knees . In 2016, he wasn’t able to return until Game 7.

Pernell McPhee was cut Monday. (Getty Images)

A shoulder injury moved McPhee to injured reserve with two games remaining last year.

The Bears gave Demps a three-year, $13.5 million deal last offseason, but structured it to allowed them to cut ties after a year with limited penalty. He was due a roster bonus March 18. Demps broke his forearm in his third game last year and was ably replaced by Adrian Amos, who is eight years his junior.

The Bears, who have more than $50 million in cap space, figure to release quarterback Mike Glennon in the next few weeks.