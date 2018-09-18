Bears great Richard Dent among HOFers pushing for health insurance, salary

Richard Dent is among 22 Pro Football Hall of Famers who threatened Tuesday to not return to Canton, Ohio, until he receives a salary and health insurance.

In a latter addressed to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker, the group of 22, led by former Rams running back Eric Dickerson, outlined their demands. They cited the salary of the commissioner and the Hall’s expansion plans as proof that the NFL has profits worthy of sharing.

“We write to demand two things: health insurance and an annual salary for all Hall of Famers that includes a share of league revenue,” the letter said.

It claims that every Hall of Famer could be insured for less than $4 million. The letter cites the fact that every player who’s been on a Major League roster for one day gets health insurance for life; those on the roster for a month-and-a-half get a lifelong pension.

Former Bears great Richard Dent is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | Mark Duncan/AP photo

Dent attended Brian Urlacher’s Hall of Fame induction last month.

The former players said they wanted to “establish a template for active players” in Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations in 2021.

The letter was also signed by Marcus Allen, Mel Blount, Derrick Brooks, Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Carl Eller, Marshall Faulk, Mike Haynes, Rickey Jackson, Ronnie Lott, Curtis Martin, Joe Namath, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Jackie Smith, Lawrence Taylor and Kurt Warner. Sarah White, the widow of former Eagles and Packers great Reggie White, also signed.

Just earlier this month, Dent was part of a lawsuit reinstated by the U.S. appeals court. He claimed, along with Bears quarterback Jim McMahon and others, that the NFL did not warn them about long-term consequences of pain-killers.