Bears ride two Eddie Jackson TD returns, dominant defense to 17-3 win

The Panthers wide receiver playing running back fumbled the option pitch.

Curtis Samuel dropped Cam Newton’s pitch at the Bears’ 28-yard line in the first quarter Sunday. Bodies dove toward it. Eddie Jackson didn’t — he wanted to scoop it up and run.

So the Bears rookie recovered the ball along his left sideline and sprinted straight for a 75-yard score, giving the Bears their first touchdown in what would be a defensive-driven, 17-3 win against the Panthers.

And then, 11 minutes and 17 seconds later, he did it again. Prince Amukamara batted a slant left pass to Kelvin Benjamin, sending the ball flying in the air. Jackson caught it at the Bears’ 24 and took off down the right sideline, avoiding Panthers tacklers and a diving Newton for a 76-yard score.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returns an interception thrown by the Panthers' Cam Newton. (AP)

Jackson became the first Bears player with two defensive touchdowns since Fred Evans did it in 1948.

The 3-4 Bears, meanwhile, posted their first win streak since 2015 and matched last year’s win total.

Following Jackson’s touchdowns, the Panthers played the rest of the game playing catch up.

The Bears asked little of their offense and relied on another dominant defensive performance. It wasn’t pretty: rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky tried only seven passes, completing four, for 107 yards. The Bears went three-and-out six times and had 156 total yards before kneeling down to clinch the game.

But the defense sacked Newton five times and added another takeaway — Danny Trevathan’s interception in the fourth quarter that sealed the game.

Graham Gano’s 36-yard field goal put the Panthers on the board with 3:18 to play in the first half, but the Bears parried with a Connor Barth kick with 1:10 to go. That Barth had to kick the ball was a step backward for the Bears, who had gotten to the Panthers’ 5-yard line on a 70-yard pass and catch from Trubisky deep to fellow rookie Tarik Cohen.

The Bears gained four yards on first-and-goal from the 5, but Jordan Howard fell short on second-and-goal from the 1. On third down, Trubisky faked a jet sweep and kept the ball, running toward the left pylon. Officials ruled that he scored, but replay determined the quarterback’s knee was down at the half-yard line.

Rather than go for it on fourth down — where, worst-case, the Bears would give the Panthers the ball in the shadow of their goal post had they failed — coach John Fox called for a field goal.

When the Panthers ended their final drive on the first half with a false start at the Bears’ 15 as they tried to spike the ball to stop the clock, the Bears entered halftime with a 17-3 lead.