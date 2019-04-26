49ers coach: We won’t trade kicker Robbie Gould

Two days after kicker Robbie Gould requested a trade from the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday that the team plans on him kicking for them in 2019.

That could prove to be a bummer for Bears fans that were hoping the franchise’s all-time leading scorer would return to Soldier Field to replace Cody Parkey, whose double-doink cost the team a playoff win against the Eagles.

“We understand that he doesn’t want to live here long-term and he’s made that clear to us, and we get that,” Shanahan told local reporters after the 49ers drafted edge rusher Nick Bosa second overall on Thursday. “But, we do have a franchise tag and he’s that good of a kicker that he’s worth franchising. So, unfortunately we know we’re not going to have him long-term here. I think that’s been pretty clear. No hard feelings about that.”



Gould earned a $4.97 million franchise tag from the 49ers, but has yet to sign it. He hoped to use the contract as a template for a long-term extension, but the two sides have reached an impasse.

Shanahan said the 49ers are “pretty excited to have a good kicker this year.”

General manager John Lynch said the team will not negotiate with Gould — who on Tuesday said he preferred a trade — through the media. Gould wants to kick closer to his Chicago home, a source said.

“Robbie is a guy who we respect in a big way for the way he’s performed for us — for the teammate he’s been,” Lynch told reporters. “We’re hopeful that we can figure something out to keep him here for a long time.”