49ers to give Robbie Gould the franchise tag: report

Robbie Gould won’t be kicking for the Bears next season.

The 49ers are giving their placekicker the franchise tag, according to ESPN, taking him off the market. The two sides can still work out a long-term contract extension.

The Bears will have to look elsewhere to solve their kicking woes. Gould, whom they cut before the 2016 season, was considered the best potential free agent option.