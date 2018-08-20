Bears rookie Anthony Miller’s connection with Mitch Trubisky comes with a catch

It was only one preseason play. But it said a lot about rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the potential of the Bears’ offense under Matt Nagy.

On a first-down play at the Broncos 43-yard line late in the first quarter Saturday night, Trubisky rolled to his left and threw on the run to Miller, who made a leaping catch near the sideline, with cornerback Bradley Roby reaching up in tight coverage and Tramaine Brock leaping from the other side to attempt a deflection.

The 19-yard gain was a “wow” play that showed off just about everything that made Miller worth trading up for the 51st pick in the draft — his route-running, his leaping ability, his hands, his body control and his nose for a 50-50 ball. It was the kind of uncanny catch a Packers receiver makes on an Aaron Rodgers pass in the fourth quarter of a game-winning drive.

An in that vein, the pass play also indicated the trust that Mitch Trubisky is developing in Miller. That throw is big trouble to a less-qualified receiver. Their confidence is growing with every play.

Bears rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller had three receptions for 33 yards against the Broncos on Saturday night. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

“It’s growing a lot,” Miller said. “This last game, it just helped tremendously as far as getting our chemistry down. Seeing where my head is at, seeing where his head’s at [on] every play. We’re just getting our chemistry down right now. It’s not going to happen overnight. Coming this season, it’s going to be something to see.”

Miller, in case you can’t tell, is a young man in a hurry, but also aware of the work it’s going to take to develop that connection with Trubisky. But he can see it coming.

“It helps because it’s just going to go way smoother in the game,” Miller said. “Like, thousands of fans in the stands. It’s loud. We have that peace of mind that he knows where I’m going to be on the field, so he can give me the ball whenever. And I just tell him what I see on certain plays and he’ll remembrer that when that play gets called again.”

With virtually every move he’s made, Miller has lived up to expectations. And now he can’t wait for the stakes to be higher. He paid due respect to the preseason when asked if he’s ready to fast-forward to the Sept. 9 opener against the Packers.

“Some guys might blow it off. I think every opportunity you get to play or showcase your talent, that’s a big opportunity. But I believe I’m ready to play the regular season. I’m ready to strap it up versus the Packers and I’m just ready to show my stuff.”

Though it’s easy to get fooled by a rookie in the preseason — it’s hard to argue with him. The kid looks like the real deal. And he looks ready to go now. Will he be as good in the regular season as he looks today? Nagy thinks Miller’s confidence gives him a good chance.

“It’s not a cockiness. It’s a confidence in himself and his skills,” Nagy said. A lot of times he knows that if that ball’s up ther one-one-one — and you saw the catch he had, two-on-one — he feels like he’s talented enough to go up and make a play.

“He made another great play on a shallow cross [for a 13-yard gain on a ball from Chase Daniel that was thrown behind him] where he caught the ball, made a nice strong stiff-arm and got the first down — you can feel that.

“He’s a very powerful guy. He has a good burst to him. And he’s got excellent hands. There’s that swag he has. I don’t ever want him to lose that, but control it and do it the right way and you’ll have a very successful career. “