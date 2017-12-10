Bears rookie Eddie Jackson celebrates 24th birthday with two takeaways

CINCINNATI — John Fox’s best challenge seemingly in forever was actually Eddie Jackson’s.

“He just [saw] how I reacted to it,” the Bears’ rookie safety said when asked about his strip of A.J. Green that initially was ruled an incomplete pass. “He came up and said, ‘Eddie, I challenged that one because of you.’ It was a great call by him.”

It remains to be seen if Fox will be a part of the Bears future — even after a 33-7 complete-game victory over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium — but there’s no doubt Eddie Jackson will be. The fourth-round pick from Alabama, who turned 24 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with two takeaways in the second half that sparked the Bears’ biggest rout in five seasons.

Jackson intercepted a short Andy Dalton pass that was deflected by Green under pressure from nickelback Bryce Callahan — setting up a touchdown drive that put the Bears in command, up 26-7 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. On the Bengals next possession, Jackson stripped the ball from Green after a 20-yard gain just as Green was stepping out bounds. Fox, who previously had lost what seemed like an ill-advised challenge on Mitch Trubisky’s illegal forward pass, threw the challenge flag. The play was reversed upon review and the Bears drove 80 yards on seven plays for a 33-7 lead that put the final touches on the blowout.

Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson (39) is tackled after intercepting a pass by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton intended for wide receiver A.J. Green. (Gary Landers/AP)

Those takeaways were the first by Jackson since he made NFL history with touchdowns on a 75-yard fumble return and 76-yard interception return against the Panthers in Week 7 — a 17-3 victory at Soldier Field.

It’s not a coincidence that Jackson’s two-takeaway games have come in the Bears’ two most convincing victories — in fact, the only victories in regulation during a difficult 4-9 season.

“Eddie’s proven that he’s always going to be around the ball — he saved my butt with that strip he made,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “He’s one of those guys, he’s not going to drop those tips. He takes advantage of every opportunity and defenintely should be in talks of being in the Pro Bowl.”

Jackson’s takeaways were just part of a major contribution by the Bears rookie class. Mitch Trubisky threw for a career-high 271 yards with a 112.4 passer rating. Tight end Adam Shaheen had four receptions for 44 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Running back Tarik Cohen suppored Jordan Howard’s 147-yard performance with 12 carries for a season-high 80 yards.

It might turn out that this performance was a fortuitous event than a watershed moment — facing the down-and-out Bengals on a short week following an emotionally and physically draining game against the rival Steelers. But to at least some extent, Sunday’s victory was some long-awaited confirmation that the rookies are growing while the team is struggling.

“You can definitely feel it,” Jackson said. “Everybody has a different mind-set. We’re not thinking like rookies. We’re thinking like balllayers. Coach Fox said, ‘I don’t care about your age — if you’re a baller, you’re a baller. We just keep that in the back of our mind, like we’ve got to show these guys they can depend on us.

“We’re trying to play for the culture, where we wnt to be nex year. Even though we can’t go to the playoffs htis year, it’s a great chance to start and build on it. That’s our mind-set. … getting it back to Chicago Bears football. We’ve got to change the standard and we’re starting with these last four games.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com