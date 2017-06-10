Bears rookies: Mitch Trubisky needs to be himself, not a superhero

Tarik Cohen has only played four games — but that’s enough experience to know that placing unrealistic expectations on his fellow rookie doesn’t help matters.

When he saw Mitch Trubisky on Monday, he had advice for the Bears’ new starting quarterback.

“I told him I don’t feel like he needs to be a superhero,” Cohen said. “We’re in this together as a team and we’re going to be supporting.”

Adam Shaheen, his summertime roommate, told Trubisky to relax — “Don’t let all the media pressure and everybody get to you,” he said — and fellow rookie safety Eddie Jackson agreed.

The Bears will start Mitch Trubisky on Monday. (AP)

“I told him, ‘Be you, man,’” Jackson said. “He’s a gamer. He’s a ballplayer, man. He gets out there and sees things differently. He gets under control and he makes plays. That’s something we look forward to seeing.”

The Bears’ draft class draft ultimately will be judged by what Trubisky can accomplish, starting in his first career start Monday. The Vikings game will mark the first time all year that all active members of Bears class has played in the same game. It’s the manifestation of a promise made to the rookies by Soup Campbell, the Bears’ player development director, after they were drafted: they’d have their chance to play, and play well.

“That’s something we talk about amongst each other,” Jackson said. “We have to go out there and play our part. Coach (John) Fox told us, ‘No one is too young to lead.’ We have to go out there and show those guys they can depend on us. They can hold us accountable for the things we do on and off the field.”

After putting fifth-round guard Jordan Morgan (shoulder) on injured reserve at the end of camp, the Bears started the season with four healthy members of their draft class.

Jackson, a third-round pick, has started all four games. Cohen, a fourth-rounder, has been a revelation; he’s averaging 6 yards per carry and, with 24 receptions, has 10 more catches than anyone else on the team.

The Bears often will fundamentally change with Trubisky under center — think more bootlegs and rollouts — and that could help Shaheen. The team’s second-round pick and third tight end has one catch, a 2-yard touchdown, all season.

The two are close, though Shaheen said he and Trubisky never daydreamed about playing in a game together; if anything, he said, they hoped to get better to put themselves in a position to earn playing time.

Like coaches have all week, Shaheen stressed that players can make Trubisky’s life easier Monday by doing their jobs well.

“He’s gonna do great,” Shaheen said. “I just told him, ‘Relax, go out there and do you,’ and it’ll happen for you.”

They’ll be watching.

“I told him, ‘Good luck. Be you. You know you’re ready for this. You worked hard for it,’” Jackson said. “He’s a humble guy. He sits back, works hard, doesn’t complain about anything. He’s ready to take advantage of his chance, and we’re happy for him.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com