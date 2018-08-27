Why Roquan Smith, Aaron Lynch are the Bears’ 2 most important players this week

Aaron Lynch is getting tired of having to be patient.

The outside linebacker signed with the Bears in March and hurt his ankle in April. A hamstring injury slowed him June and another marred training camp. He pulled his hamstring on the first team play of the first practice in Bourbonnais.

Five days before cuts and 13 days before the Bears’ season-opener, Lynch sat at his locker at Halas Hall on Monday, picking at his lunch.

“You gotta be ready for Week 1,” he said. “I have to get ready. It’s a process, you know. You take some steps and you have to take it step by step-by-step … But shoot, I could play a full game right now if I wanted to. That’s how, mentally, I’m ready.”

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session Aug. 15 | David Zalubowski, AP photo

But is he physically? Both Lynch and first-round inside linebacker Roquan Smith continued to be very limited in practice Monday as the Bears’ preseason finale looms Thursday. Coach Matt Nagy said he’d “love” to get Smith into the exhibition game against the Bills, and that he believes his recovery from a tight left hamstring last week is trending in a positive direction.

“I just don’t know if that’s where we’re going to be (Thursday),” he said.

No Bears players are more important than Smith and Lynch this week. Nagy wants to test Smith’s conditioning in a game setting. His status against the Packers on Sept. 9 won’t necessarily be affected by the exhibition, Nagy said. Smith is expected to speak to the media Tuesday.

The Bears have been cautious this preseason, Nagy said, but are at the point where they need to push both Smith and Lynch, within reason. He wants to see Lynch prove his conditioning — and show dynamism — if he plays Thursday.

“Somebody that doesn’t play four, five plays and then has to come out, or is just status quo out there,” he said. “We want to see some production from him. He’s a player that’s played in this defense under (coordinator) Vic (Fangio) that’s had success, but we want to see him out there.

“He understands that — go out there, play hard, make plays, but you gotta be available to do that. He gets it.”

Lynch wants to play.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not, or if they’ll save me for Week 1,” he said. “I’m ready to roll.”

Asked whether Lynch’s job depended on it — cuts are due Saturday — Nagy detailed Lynch’s experience playing for Fangio on the 49ers and accurately identified the Bears’ lack of outside linebacker depth. It sounds like his roster spot is safe. The Bears have already invested a $1.25 million signing bonus and a $50,000 workout bonus in his services.

It’s human nature to want to impress your new teammates, and Lynch thinks he flashed during the Bears’ offseason program. But it’s not the same.

“Now it’s just gaining their trust when I’m on the field, so they can trust me to go do the thing I need to do,” Lynch said. “I’ve practiced with these guys and we’ve done a lot of things together off the field, but there’s nothing like playing a game with people and seeing what they can do, or if you can trust them, or if they can trust you.”

Being patient with Smith’s hamstring tightness was the “right move,” inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said, and more important to the No. 8 overall pick than any preseason snap count.

“He’s been smart — he’s still listening,” Trevathan said. “We just got to take care of these injuries when they come along. They can happen to anybody. But we got to be smart about it and just get him to the game (against the Packers).”

Outside linebacker Sam Acho said he’s seen enough of Smith — whether or not he plays Thursday — to know what he can do.

“I mean, Roquan’s ready, Acho said. “Roquan is a baller.