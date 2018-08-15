Calling the shots: Bears test rookie LB Roquan Smith with defensive calls

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Bears’ plan for acclimating rookie linebacker Roquan Smith after his 29-day absence turned out to be a test in their joint practice with the Broncos.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had Smith handle the defensive calls in his first padded practice since he played for Georgia and while facing his first opposing offense in the NFL.

Welcome (back) to the big leagues, kid.

“It feels great to be back out there in the middle of the defense,” Smith said Wednesday following practice at the UCHealth Training Center.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith adjusts his equipment against the Broncos. | David Zalubowski/AP

Only Fangio and linebackers coach Glenn Pires truly know if Smith handled everything “great” in the Bears’ first day against the Broncos. But it’s a new starting point for him, and it’s apparent that the Bears want to challenge Smith after he missed the entire Bourbonnais portion of training camp because of his rookie contract dispute.

Making Smith handle the calls was a message. He was drafted with the eighth overall selection to be the “quarterback” of the defense. He better understand what that means.

“I remember a lot of the defense,” Smith said. “I had my tablet when I was back in Georgia, so I was watching a lot of film and stuff like that. It’s not like it’s my first time seeing some of the defensive calls.”

But Smith’s still in “Fangio 101,” whereas other inside linebackers — namely starters Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski — are handling the more advanced courses of the renowned coordinator’s defense. As talented as Smith is as a player, learning his place in Fangio’s defense — and everyone else’s — will take time.

Brian Urlacher’s ability to match wits with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and other quarterbacks made him a Hall of Famer as much as his natural talents. Urlacher didn’t start at middle linebacker until Week 3 of his rookie season in 2000. Lance Briggs didn’t make his first start until the Bears’ fourth game of the 2003 season.

“You know, it’s funny, sometimes when you try to get everybody else lined up you forget your job,” Trevathan said. “[But] you’ve got to be able to do that. So I was telling [Smith] not just to focus on yourself. When you’re drawing stuff up, draw everybody out there so you know how everybody fits in.”

Smith downplayed what handling the calls means to his own learning process. He actually didn’t say much about the calls when asked. But if Smith didn’t feel tested Wednesday, that will change soon. Fangio certainly has more in store for him. Just ask Trevathan or Kwiatkoski. It can get complex.

“There are things that are,” Kwiatkoski said. “We’ve worked enough where it’s not too bad. As an entire linebacker group, it’s something we work on as a group. You see a guy calling the play, but really, both guys are calling the plays. We’re communicating. There’s definitely a lot that goes into it.”

Smith might have first-round instincts, speed and tackling ability, but he lacks the experience that Kwiatkoski talked about right now. He only took the field with the Bears’ backups against the Broncos on Wednesday.

Coach Matt Nagy spent the bulk of practice watching quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the offense, but he expects to hear some honest feedback from Smith after he watches film. Nagy knows he’ll get it from Fangio and Pires.

“No. 1, mentally, did he do the right stuff?” Nagy said. “And then we’ll talk to him, ‘How did you feel?’ [We’ll] see how that went, and we’ll kind of just see if we can maybe sprinkle in possibly the same [or] maybe a little bit more [on Thursday].”

That could include handling the play calls again. Or not.

“[Smith] needs to be honest with us on how he was,” Nagy said. “Then we’ll take the defensive coaches and hear where they thought he’s at, all things considered.”