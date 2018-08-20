Bears hopeful Roquan Smith will make his debut Saturday vs. Chiefs

Roquan Smith will likely make his pro debut Saturday, when the Bears host the Chiefs in their fourth preseason game at Solider Field.

“We’re going to continue to keep him growing,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “In a perfect world, yes. I don’t want to make any promises, but we feel like …. last week was just a little too fast.”

The inside linebacker officially ended his 29-day contract standoff with the Bears in time to practice Aug. 14 and join the team on its flight to Denver. He participated in a two joint practices last week — one was padded — against the Broncos. Smith was tasked with calling the Bears’ defensive plays at times during the practices.

He then wore street clothes Saturday night and watched the game from the sideline.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session Wednesday. « David Zalubowski, AP photo

“A couple days and then to try to get him in there, I don’t think that was fair to him, or fair to the other players,” Nagy said. “I think he needs to get his juices going a little bit.

“We’re hoping that (Saturday) is a great opportunity to get in there and move around. You still have to have that balance of how much, if it happens. And we hope it does.”

The Bears envision Smith, the No. 8 overall pick, as the eventual quarterback of the defense. It’s unlikely he’d play in the team’s fifth preseason game, which is typically reserved for players at the edge of the 53-man roster trying to earn jobs