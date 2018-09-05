Back practicing, Bears’ Roquan Smith ‘optimistic’ he can play against Packers

Twenty days after he first felt tightness in his left hamstring, Roquan Smith was back to being a full participant in Bears practice Wednesday. While it seems unlikely he’ll start the season opener, the rookie inside linebacker claimed to not know how much he’ll play against the Packers on Sunday.

“I have no clue,” he said.

Will he play at all?

“I’m a little optimistic,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure. I know coach [Matt] Nagy knows what’s best for me and when I’ll get out there.”

The Bears figure to use him in a customized role.

Smith said his hamstring “definitely feels a lot better and looser” than it did in the Bears’ second joint practice with the Broncos, when he first felt a twinge of pain. Nagy revealed Wednesday that the injury dated to Denver, three days after Smith signed his contract following a standoff.

Nagy said it wasn’t unusual for Smith to still be dealing with the injury, almost three weeks later.

“For him, he would have tried to probably tried to get out there a little bit sooner if he could,” he said. “But that’s our job. We get paid to make sure that we make these decisions. I did not want to put him in a position to where he comes out and plays in the Buffalo [preseason] game or the game before that, where he does something and now we don’t have him for this week. I just wanted to be real careful about that.”

Even healthy, Smith has to make adjustments after missing the entire preseason – save one full practice — after a contract standoff and hamstring problem.

The Bears defensive scheme, he said is similar enough to the one he ran at Georgia that he feels comfortable.

Tackling for the first time since the national championship game might be another story.

“I just think back to all the fundamentals, you know — just wrap up when you tackle, not [bumping] guys or anything like that,” he said. “Bring your arms, your hips and different things like that.”