Roquan Smith debut: Bears LB posts sack on first NFL snap

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a long wait, Roquan Smith sure knew how to make an entrance Sunday night.

Smith recorded a sack on his first NFL snap, blowing past Packers running back Ty Montgomery, who was pass-blocking, and tearing down DeShone Kizer with about 1:04 left in the first half.

The sack came after the Packers quarterback rolled away from Khalil Mack, the new Bears edge rusher who dominated the line of scrimmage. Smith’s sack set the Packers back nine yards.

Smith, the No. 8 pick in April’s draft, didn’t start Sunday night. He only entered the game because starting inside linebacker Danny Trevathan left the game with an injury.

Smith didn’t play a single snap in preseason games this year. He sat out of the first 29 days of training camp after he and his representatives engaged in a contract standoff over financial protections given him in case of on-field violations.

Smith felt tightness in his hamstring during his second practice back, on Aug. 16 in Denver. He didn’t practice in full until Wednesday.

A-Rob returns

Allen Robinson made his first in-game catch in 364 days, a 33-yard corner route against Packers rookie Jaire Alexander late in the first quarter that put the ball at the Green Bay 33. Two plays later, the Bears receiver caught a 13-yard pass rifled by Trubisky over the middle on third-and-4.

Robinson didn’t have a preseason catch after signing a three-year, $42 million dollar deal. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Jaguars’ 2017 season opener.

He finished the first half three catches for 49 yards.

Pace: Goldman worth it

General manager Ryan Pace told the team’s pregame show on WBBM/780 AM that Eddie Goldman is “still getting better.” The Bears gave the nose tackle a four-year, $42 million deal with $25 million guaranteed on Friday.

“A lot of times you look at these nose tackles around the league and they’re just run stuffers,” he said. “Eddie can rush the passer too, so Eddie can stay on the field for all three downs, and he’s a productive player for us.”

This and that