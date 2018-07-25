Other top-10 draft picks sign, but not Bears LB Roquan Smith — yet

Two more top-10 picks signed with their teams Wednesday, leaving Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith one of two remaining first-round draftees yet to sign his deal.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, drafted seventh, both signed with their teams. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick, remains unsigned.

While Smith is set to receive a salary set by the collective bargaining agreement — worth an estimated $18 million — his agents and the Bears have disagreed about smaller details in the contract. Typical hangups include the cash flow of a signing bonus or offset language, which dictates how much money a team were to owe if they cut a player and he signs elsewhere.

The Bears return to training camp Thursday after their first off day of the young season, and will hold three-straight padded practices. They play their first game Aug. 2 against the Ravens.

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith levels Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. (AP)

Smith did not report to camp with his fellow rookies July 16. Veterans arrived three days later.

Want your Bears training camp update without delay? Each day of summer practice, Sun-Times Bears’ beat writers Patrick Finley, Adam Jahns and Mark Potash will share exclusive insights on the workout and interviews in a livestream conversation 1 p.m. daily through August 12. Catch their live analysis and ask questions on Twitter: @suntimes_sports or follow Sun-Times Sports on Periscope to be notified of each live report.