Bears rookie Roquan Smith won’t play vs. Broncos

DENVER — Bears rookie Roquan Smith’s preseason debut will have to wait a week.

Smith, who ended his holdout earlier this week and participated in the team’s last three practices, wore street clothes while his teammates warmed up for Saturday night’s game against the Broncos.

Bears coach Matt Nagy was coy this week when asked whether the Georgia alum would play, saying that he’d meet with his staff on Friday night. Smith has participated in one fully padded practice — on Wednesday — since his Bulldogs played in the national championship game. The Bears had a light practice Tuesday at Halas Hall and wore shells Thursday at the Broncos’ facility.

“You see his speed and his athleticism immediately,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said on the team’s official pregame show. “You watch him close in the flat, you watch him move and you watch him change direction.”

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes part in drills during a joint NFL football training camp session against the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

That Saturday night’s game is at altitude probably didn’t help Smith’s chances of playing. Smith figures to make his debut in the league’s “dress rehearsal” Saturday at home against the Chiefs.