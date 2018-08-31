Bears roster tracker 2018: Following their moves through cutdowns, waivers

The Bears will begin trimming their roster down to 53 players on Friday afternoon, with the team’s final roster due at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Truth is, most of the spots have already been spoken for.

“(General manager Ryan Pace) and I have gotten together and we’ve discussed a good majority of it, because we want to make sure that in certain areas we’re thinking the same — or we can prep on to what we know we’re going to have to talk about here in the next couple of days,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We can already kind of know that ahead of time.

“So we’ve gone over all the positions and talked through different stuff, and now, (Friday), we’ll get the coaches involved and we’ll listen to all of that. We’ll take everybody’s input and ultimately Ryan and I will just talk through it and we’ll figure out what the best decision is, you know.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sidelines Thursday. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

Veterans that didn’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale and figure to make the team include: quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel; running backs Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham; offensive linemen Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair, Charles Leno Jr., Bobby Massie and Eric Kush; tight ends Trey Burton and Dion Sims; and receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Kevin White and Josh Bellamy. Rookie receiver Javon Wims played merely two special teams snaps.

Defensive players considered locks to make the team include inside linebackers Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski; outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Sam Acho; linemen Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman Jonathan Bullard and Roy Robertson-Harris; cornerbacks Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callaahan and Cre’Von LeBlanc; and, safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson. Kicker Cody Parkey will make the club.

Even players who make the team Saturday won’t be completely safe: the Bears figure to make a waiver claim or two Sunday morning.

Follow along throughout the weekend for the latest Bears roster moves.