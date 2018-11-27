Despite down year, RB Jordan Howard is enjoying the Bears’ turnaround

Running back Jordan Howard didn’t want to be left out. Knowing safety Eddie Jackson, Howard knew that a big celebration was coming after Jackson’s biggest play yet, this one coming against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

“I don’t even know what they’re going to do most of the time,” Howard said. “I just run out there. It’s really spur of the moment. I’m just happy.”

In this instance, it was time to do some up-downs for “Coach Jackson.” Howard was one 13 players who celebrated Jackson’s 41-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 23-16 win against the Lions last week.

Receiver Josh Bellamy and Howard were the only two offensive players who sprinted across the field to join in, and Howard was the only one who wasn’t wearing his helmet. He didn’t have time to put it on. It was time to celebrate. Again.

Bears running back Jordan Howard ran for only 13 yards on seven carries against the Lions. | Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

“It’s definitely been fun seeing the defense score and stuff, and then just winning,” Howard said. “My first two years we didn’t win much, and we surpassed [last year’s] win total, so it’s definitely been fun, just going out there celebrating.”

Statistically, this hasn’t been a good season for Howard, who finished second in rushing as rookie in 2016 and sixth last season. His 536 rushing yards currently rank 24th in the league. Howard’s 3.3 average yards per carry are a measly 48th.

But the Bears are winning, and for Howard, that trumps producing. He’s having fun, and it shows, whether it’s taking part in elaborate celebrations on the field with the defense or dancing in the locker room after victories. He said he enjoys playing in important games.

“It’s a good feeling,” Howard said.

Of course, it would feel better for Howard if he were running for more yards and touchdowns. But coach Matt Nagy’s honest approach with him — combined with the Bears’ 8-3 record — help reduce any personal frustrations he might be experiencing.

Recently, third-string running back Taquan Mizzell has been inserted into the offense because of his pass-catching abilities. Mizzell caught a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Lions from backup Chase Daniel, which came on pick play that was installed a day before Thanksgiving.

Howard, meanwhile, only had seven carries for 13 yards and one catch for two yards in the victory. It was his worst output this season.

“The winning definitely helps,” Howard said. “As long as we’re winning, there’s really nothing to complain about, so I’m happy.”

The Bears, who have won five games in a row, have their reasons to be happy with Howard’s buy-in, too. His contributions are merely surfacing in different ways than before.

In the Bears’ 25-20 win against the Vikings in Week 11, it was helping in pass protection against blitzing linebackers. In Week 10, it was being a lead blocker for quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the draw that resulted in a four-yard touchdown run in the Bears’ 34-22 victory against the Lions.

“I still feel like I’m the same player,” Howard said. “I just haven’t had the same success for whatever reason.”

That starts with Nagy. His passing game simply is working better.

Developing Trubisky also was a priority for Nagy from the beginning. But unlike other young quarterbacks — including the Rams’ Jared Goff, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Texans’ Deshaun Watson — Trubisky hasn’t benefited from having a strong run game behind him.

“I definitely feel like the next step is getting the run game going,” Howard said. “I feel like the passing game is where it needs to be, and it’s going to keep getting better. But definitely the running game would help.”

But if it does get going, Howard doesn’t have a celebration in mind.

“I don’t plan them,” he said.

The defense does. Howard knows that. He’s in them, too.

“Winning keeps me happy,” he said.