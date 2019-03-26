Rumor has it: Bears in ‘good spot’ with Jordan Howard … for now

PHOENIX — According to Bears coach Matt Nagy, the rumors are true about running back Jordan Howard. But that’s only to a certain extent.

“For us, I know there’s stuff floating out there in regards to the trade rumors that are out there [about Howard],” Nagy said Tuesday during the coaches breakfast at the NFL annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore.

“We’re always going to — with all of our guys — if there’s rumors out there or there are people talking, [general manager Ryan Pace is] always going to see where we’re at, and if it’s something that we think is going to make our team better, we’ll entertain it.”

What “people talking” turns into for the Bears and Howard remains to be seen. Howard’s market isn’t viewed as a robust one at this point in the offseason and with him coming off a 2018 season that included career lows in rushing yards (935) and average yards per carry (3.7).

Bears coach Matt Nagy and running back Jordan Howard. | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

At this point, it makes sense to hold onto Howard, who should be motivated entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Any major changes in the Bears’ backfield — i.e. Howard’s potential departure — could come during the draft in April.

After the owners meetings conclude Wednesday, the draft will become a priority for all teams — if it isn’t already — as pro days and private visits fill out their schedules.

The Bears are looking extensively at running backs this year but it’s always difficult to predict how the draft — in any year — will play out.

“It’s still going to unfold,” Pace said during the league meetings. “I know the way Matt is. He likes that by-committee approach and using them in different ways, and you know how creative he can be on offense. And who knows what’s going to happen in the draft.”

Nagy, though, sounded encouraged by what he already has at running back after the free-agent acquisition of Mike Davis, who excelled last season in primarily a third-down role for the Seahawks. With Howard and Tarik Cohen, he has the blend of different backs that he wants.

“They all have different traits,” Nagy said. “Some of it’s protection. Some of it’s scatting out of the backfield. Some of it’s from empty [sets]. You just like to figure out what’s the best way to use them.’

In Davis, Nagy has a back with the vision that he said he was looking for when he outlined his desired traits for backs during the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s the second aspect that makes him different than Howard, too.

“He was in a position in Seattle where he didn’t have a lot of tread on his tires, not a lot of carries, shared some carries,” Nagy said. “I liked his vision. I thought he had really good vision. He was a guy that can make you miss between the tackles. He has that in him. We liked that.

“We thought that would be a good addition to our side of the ball on offense. We’re intrigued to get him in and start learning who he is as a person. From all the research we did on him, we thought it was a great fit.”

The Bears’ research into backs in this year’s draft could result in another addition. But for now — with the draft a month away and more to learn — Nagy seems content with what he has in Howard, Cohen and Davis.

“For us, the running back position right now is something that we think we’re in a good spot,” Nagy said. “But we definitely feel overall in the run game between the [offensive] linemen, the running backs, and me calling plays, that we can be better in the run game.”