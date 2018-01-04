Bears’ Ryan Pace knows the hot coordinators — finding a leader is the tough part

When the Browns hired Bill Belichick as their head coach in 1991, general manager Ernie Accorsi determined that Belichick was more than just a hot coordinator.

“He had to convince us he could be the leader of both sides,” Accorsi said at the time. “We hired him for his overall expertise.”

Figuring that out is an inexact science. The Browns chose Bud Carson over Belichick three years earlier. And owner Art Modell fired Belichick after five seasons with one playoff berth — part of the tumult of the franchise’s move from Cleveland to Baltimore.

Belichick, of course, resurfaced as head coach of the Patriots and without question is the guy Accorsi was looking for — a coach who impacts all three phases and every facet of his team.

Current Broncos offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right, with quarterback Kyle Orton) was head coach of the Broncos for less than two seasons. He was fired 12 games into the 2010 season with an 11-18 overall record. (Chris Schneider/AP)

That’s the challenge for Bears general manager Ryan Pace in his search for a head coach to replace John Fox. He’ll have no shortage of hot coordinators and position coaches with impressive resumes. But they’re hiring a head coach, and the trick is finding the guy who will impact all three phases of the team.

The interview process would seem like the best place to discover the “it” factor in a prospective head coach. But that’s often easier said than done.

“You’ve got to keep in mind that you only have so much time in an interview. That’s why I think the research done beforehand is critical,” Pace said. “Talking to extensive references — that’s critical to really found out about each one of these guys, what makes them tick.”

Pace is extremely thorough, which doesn’t prevent him from making mistakes, but helps in going beyond the numbers and the reputations. You need to not only find out just how directly John DeFilippo has impacted Carson Wentz’s development, but see if the philosophy behind it can do the same for an entire football team — the coaching staff and 53-man roster.

“It’s not just because ‘This is the way we’ve always done it.’ Thoroughly explain why you do it this way,’’ Pace said. “Philosophically explain why you have these beliefs. What’s your coaching tree? What’s your background? All those things will be dived into pretty deep when we assess this.”

Circumstances also play a role in getting the right guy. The Jaguars and Falcons both hired Seahawks defensive coordinators in recent years. But the Jaguars had the 30th-ranked offense when they hired Gus Bradley in 2013, and fired him last year. The Falcons had the 12th-ranked offense — and a franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan — when they hired Dan Quinn in 2015, and went to the Super Bowl last year. The Rams, with the ninth-ranked defense last year, hired Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who has the Rams in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

By that template, the Bears, with the 10th-ranked defense in the NFL (ninth in scoring defense), would be well served with an offensive coach who only has build the side of the ball with which he’s most familiar. But it still comes down to Pace looking beyond the reputation and the numbers to find the right guy.

Pace didn’t get a great opportunity to test his intuition about a head coach when he was hired three years ago. The coaching search already was underway, and the availability of a proven coach such as Fox led to a quick decision.

Now the dynamic has changed. And the timing as well. Pace has spent the last three years preparing for this moment.

“I think the longer you’re in this — like anybody, you get better at your job with more experience,” Pace said. “And I think the more familiar you are with the inner workings of our building and our roster, the more confident I am in that. I feel very prepared and very optimistic about how we’re going to approach this and knowing exactly what we’re looking for.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com