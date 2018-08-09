Bears GM Ryan Pace: ‘No new developments’ in Roquan Smith holdout

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said there were “really no new developments” in the team’s negotiations with holdout rookie linebacker Roquan Smith, as the impasse with the eighth overall pick of the draft reached Day 25.

“It’s something that we’re working through,” Pace said in an interview with play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak on WBBM-AM prior to the Bears’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, “and obviously I feel like a broken record here but we want him to be here but it’s just part of the process.”

Pace, who has not spoken to reporters at large since July 18, stuck to his script of not commenting publicly on the impasse.

“I hope people can respect it,” Pace told Joniak. “I definitely appreciate the questions and understand the questions, but out of respect to the player and the agent it is a sensitive topic and I think it’s best if we just keep that behind the scenes.”

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith, the eighth overall pick of the 2018 draft, has missed 25 days, 13 practices and two preseason because of a contract impasse. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Bears and Smith’s agency, CAA, remain at a stalemate over contract language regarding protection from losing guaranteed money in the event of a suspension for on-field infractions.

Smith has missed 13 practices and now two preseason games because of the contract stalemate. Smith’s holdout is the second longest since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement created a slotted salary structure for rookies that greatly decreased holdouts — behind only Joey Bosa’s 31-day holdout before signing with the Chargers in 2016.