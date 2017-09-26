Bears S Adrian Amos gets his starting job back, but will he be better?

Adrian Amos doesn’t think the Bears gave away his starting job, but that’s what they did. They gave Quintin Demps a three-year, $13.5 million deal and drafted Alabama safety Eddie Jackson to give the position a makeover. They were paired together in the third preseason game.

Amos, who started 30 games in his first two seasons, became a special-teamer earlier this month before getting his starting job back when Demps broke his left forearm in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.

Is Amos better than he was last year?

“We’ll find out,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday. “But all you say to him is, ‘Let’s go.’ Here’s your second opportunity. You knew it would come again. It has come early. Let’s go play good.”

Bears safety Adrian Amos warms up Sunday. (AP)

Amos, who will start for the fifth time against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday, said he has improved.

“Just the experience out there, learning more about the position each and every day, especially sitting back and watching, and then watching myself over the years,” he said. “I think I have a better feel for the game, but time will tell come game time. Just get out there and have to execute.”

Prince on protests

More attention should be paid to why players are protesting during the national anthem, cornerback Prince Amukamara said.

“I think what [President Donald] Trump did was, he tried to make it about him, and really it’s not,” Amukamara said. “It’s just about social injustice and inequality, and I think we’re all just hoping that message stays pure.”

In a statement, the Packers said their players, coaches and staff will link arms Thursday to “represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do.”

Bennett ‘inspiring’

Former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has 11 catches for 102 yards in his first year with the Packers.

“Little things have surprised me in the best way,” Rodgers said. “He’s been a fantastic teammate for us. I think he really feels comfortable here. He has a position of leadership and he’s made the most of it.

“I think that’s been the most — surprising isn’t the right word, I would say — inspiring to watch him go about his business and to be the kind of teammate he’s been so far.”

This and that

Bears guard Josh Sitton (ribs) and center Hroniss Grasu (hand) were limited in practice again.

• Kyle Murphy became the third Packers offensive tackle to land on injured reserve. Also at tackle, Bryan Bulaga was limited with an ankle injury.

• The Bears signed receiver Tre McBride and cornerback Doran Grant to the practice squad and cut offensive lineman D.J. Tialavea.

