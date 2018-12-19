Bears S Eddie Jackson has sprained ankle, won’t practice

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returns an interception against the Packers at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Safety Eddie Jackson has a sprained right ankle and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch has a right elbow sprain, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

Neither will practice Wednesday. Nagy said he’s optimistic that neither injury is season-ending.

The Bears don’t figure to rush either back before the playoffs. The Bears have clinched the NFC North and have an outside chance to earn a bye in the first round.

“We gotta take into consideration our situation, of where we are at,” Nagy said.

The team had put both under further testing after they were injured in Sunday’s win against the Packers.

Jackson sprained his right ankle while returning an Aaron Rodgers interception with about three minutes to play Sunday.

Tuesday, the second-year safety was named to his first Pro Bowl.