Bears S Eddie Jackson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Eddie Jackson, who intercepted Matthew Stafford’s pass and returned it 41 yards for the game-winning touchdown against the Lions, was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen anything like him,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said Tuesday. “He can cover the entire field it seems like sometimes. He knows how to get the ball in his hands and when he gets that ball in his hands he can make his way to the end zone. It’s awesome.”

It marked the third such award for the Bears in as many weeks. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky won the offensive award in Week 10 and kicker Cody Parkey took the special teams honor in Week 11.

The last team to post three-straight winners was last year’s Steelers. The last Bears team to do it was the 2010 squad, which had Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Jay Cutler each win an award.

Jackson’s game-changing pick-six was the fifth defensive touchdown of his career, tied for the most ever in the first two seasons of a player’s career. It was also his second in five days — Jackson returned an interception for a score in the Bears’ win against the Vikings.

“The thing is, it’s like a closer for us,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “When we need a play, when we need to be able to score — you saw it against the Vikings and then you saw it against the Lions, he just always shows up. Big time players make big time plays in big time games, and he’s been doing that.”