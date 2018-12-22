Bears S Eddie Jackson, OLB Aaron Lynch out vs 49ers

The Bears ruled Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson out of Sunday’s game against the 49ers when they left him home from the team’s Saturday charter to San Francisco.

He’ll focus on recovering from the right ankle he sprained in intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with about three minutes left Sunday.

The Bears also kept outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who sprained his right elbow against the Packers, at home. Neither practiced all week. Coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t believe either had a season-ending injury. Rather, the team is focused on getting them back for the playoffs.

Jackson, who is tied for the NFL lead among safeties with six interceptions, will be replaced by Deon Bush. The third-year player hasn’t started since 2016, before the Bears drafted Jackson in the fourth round out of Alabama.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson sat out all week. | Getty Images

Lynch, who has been the Bears’ chief backup behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd, will have his spot in the rotation taken by Isaiah Irving. He played nine snaps last week after Lynch was hurt.

The Bears made Jackson and Lynch doubtful on Friday, but Nagy hinted that the team “would know more” about their status Saturday.

Nagy said this week that the Bears wouldn’t sit any healthy starters this week. The Bears, who won the NFC North last week, still have a to play for. With a win or Cowboys loss, they’ll clinch at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. They can vault up to the No. 2 seed — and a first-round bye — by gaining one game on the Rams between now and the end of the year.