Bears S Eddie Jackson remains out, DL Akiem Hicks falls ill

Safety Eddie Jackson, who sprained his right ankle Sunday, did not practice Thursday.

He’s unlikely to play Sunday, as the Bears are focused on ensuring he’s healed in time for the playoffs. Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who sprained his right elbow, missed his second-straight day of practice, too.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks — who, like Jackson, earned a Pro Bowl nod Tuesday — stayed home with an illness.

Bears coach Matt Nagy quickly dispatched tips for cold and flu season: “wash your hands, Z-packs and lots of OJ.”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson sat out Thursday. | Getty Images

Guard Kyle Long, who is eligible to return to practice, did not participate. He’s been on injured reserve since hurting his right foot against the Jets. Per league rules, he can’t play in a game until Week 17.