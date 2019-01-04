Bears S Eddie Jackson questionable for Sunday’s playoff game

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is questionable for Sunday’s playoff game after practicing Friday for the second-straight day.

Jackson sprained his right ankle intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 14.

Thursday, he returned to practice after two-and-a-half weeks away, although he was limited. The Bears said he was limited Friday, too.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Eddie Jackson warms up prior to the Packers game. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Nagy said the Bears are “cautiously optimistic” he can go Sunday but will be “smart” about the injury.

Receivers Allen Robinson (ribs), Taylor Gabriel (ribs) and Anthony Miller (dislocated left shoulder) will all play Sunday after practicing all week.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson sat out Sunday’s practice with sore ribs. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was, per usual, limited during the team’s Friday practice. The Bears are careful with him on Fridays, when they practice indoors.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch hasn’t practiced since the Packers game because of a sprained right elbow. He’s doubtful for Sunday.