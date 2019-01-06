Bears safety Eddie Jackson in, tight end Trey Burton out vs Eagles

The Bears get their all-pro safety back for their most important game of the season.

Eddie Jackson, who sprained his right ankle three weeks ago, is active for Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Eagles at Soldier Field.

Tight end Trey Burton, however, will not play. He was ruled questionable late Saturday with a groin injury, an unusual move that indicated he was injured some time late Friday or Saturday. Burton will miss his first start for the Bears — and one against his former team, the Eagles. Second-year tight end Adam Shaheen could fill in for Burton, or the Bears could favor different formations.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who was ruled doubtful with a sprained right elbow, won’t play.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson sprained his ankle against the Packers. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Receivers Kevin White and Javon Wims, offensive linemen Eric Kush and Rashaad Coward and defensive lineman Nick Wiliams are also inactive.