Bears lose OLB Sam Acho for the season with a torn pec

Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho tore his left pectoral muscle Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

Acho left the locker room Sunday with a sling over his left shoulder. He huddled with his family and Bears chairman George McCaskey, with whom he is close.

Acho played only 27 defensive snaps this year, in part because of the addition of star Khalil Mack. But Acho was a special teams stalwart, having played 36 snaps on kicks.

“Sam’s a great person, a great player,” Nagy said. “That’s a big loss for us.”

Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho signs an autograph for Jon Huvek, a Chicago native who now lives in Fort Collins, Colo., after drills during a joint NFL football training camp session against the Denver Broncos Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

Acho, who signed a two-year deal this offseason, is one of the Bears’ most vocal leaders. He’s the team’s union representative, and has been outspoken about the work that Bears players can do in the community.

The Bears figure to turn to rookie Kylie Fitts or second-year player Isaiah Irving as their fourth outside linebacker.

“I think one of the strengths of our team is the depth that [general manager] Ryan [Pace] and his guys have brought to us. So it’ll be an opportunity for someone else to come make some plays.”