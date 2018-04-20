Bears schedule 2018: Ranking all 16 games based on how exciting they’ll be

Planning to go to Solider Field this year, or taking a road trip? We rank the Bears’ 2018 schedule based on sheer excitement:

1. Week 7: Oct. 21 vs. Patriots, noon (CBS)

Want to tell your grandkids that you saw Tom Brady play in person? This is your first chance since 2010, and probably your last, unless the Patriots quarterback turns out to be the undisputed winner of Tom vs. Time. That’s provided, of course, that the Patriots’ offseason drama is contained to the spring months. If it’s not, (whispers) could the Bears actually win the game?

2. Week 1: Sept. 9 at Packers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

The Bears' 2018 schedule was released Thursday. (Getty Images)

There’s nothing like the Bears-Packers rivalry in prime time. There’s also nothing like settling in to watch your brand-new fantasy team players perform in Week 1. Bears fans can do both — watch a full slate of Sunday games and then settle in for Matt Nagy’s debut against the hated Packers.

3. Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 22 at Lions, 11:30 a.m. (CBS)

The early Thanksgiving contest is the undisputed king of holiday football games — you settle in while the turkey is in the oven and finish watching before the meal is served. Will Bears fans have much of an appetite by the end of the game? The last time the Bears played in Detroit on Thanksgiving, in 2014, Matt Forte has five carries for six yards and the Bears lost, 34-17.

4. Week 2: Monday, Sept. 17 vs. Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

It’s “Monday Night Football” and the home opener. And there’s a distinct chance the Seahawks — who have won their last three games against the Bears by a combined 56 points — suddenly stink this year.

5. Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Rams, noon (Fox)

Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald at defensive tackle? Marcus Peters and Aquib Talib at cornerback? The Bears might not find the Rams game pleasant, but fans of defense can’t deny the star power of a team that, amazingly, has the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

6. Week 6: Oct. 14 at Dolphins, noon (Fox)

Fans who spent the last two years grousing about Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains get their chance to root against him in his new role on the Dolphins. Head coach Adam Gase, who preceded Loggains with the Bears, gets his first crack at his old employer, too. But here’s the most intriguing part: if Jay Cutler decides to return to Fox after his one-year stint as the Dolphins’ quarterback — he’d committed to an analyst role before un-retiring — he’d undoubtedly be scheduled for this game. Doooon’t care? Of course we care.

7. Week 15: Dec. 16 vs. Packers, noon (Fox)

The first time the Bears play the Packers, it could be 75 degrees. The second time, the temperature could hit zero — the way it should be. The rivalry marks the Bears’ last home game. If they have any hope of the postseason, it’s a must-win, too.

8. Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Vikings, noon (Fox)

Almost three months into the season, Bears fans get to welcome new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to the rivalry. He likes it here — he’s won both career games at Solider Field, completing 42-of-60 passes for 570 yards, two touchdowns and a 104.2 passer rating. He’s run for three touchdowns, too.

9. Week 16: Dec. 23 at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

There are worse ways to spend Day 2 of a four-day holiday weekend than watching the Bears play in California sunshine. For those who believe the Bears should have tried to trade for hometown boy Jimmy Garoppolo, the Bears’ penultimate game provides the second measuring stick in as many years. Last season, Garoppolo outperformed Mitch Trubisky in his first-ever 49ers start.

10. Week 17: Dec. 30 at Vikings, noon (Fox)

Minneapolis in the fall is gorgeous — so we’ve been told. The Bears are heading there for the season finale yet again, though. Last year, the temperature at kickoff was -11 degrees, with wind chill around -30. The good news: U.S. Bank Stadium is indoors — and maybe the most beautiful stadium in the league. Plus, who knows: maybe the Bears will be playing for something.

11. Week 13: Dec. 2 at Giants, noon (Fox)

The Giants’ Pat Shurmur is the only man the Bears interviewed for John Fox’s job that landed a head coaching gig elsewhere. By December, we’ll have a better sense of if the Bears picked the right guy.

12. Week 4: Sept. 30 vs. Buccaneers, noon (Fox)

The Bucs draft one spot ahead of the Bears next week, so it’ll provide a great, if early, what-might-have-been moment for general manager Ryan Pace. The game might also mark the first time the Bears are favored this season.

13. Week 10: Nov. 11 vs. Lions, noon (Fox)

When you’ve won one of your last 10 games against your division rival, it’s hard to get too fired up.

14. Week 9: Nov. 4 at Bills, noon (Fox)

Bears fans should be glued to Twitter in the hours before kickoff just for the videos of the Bills’ notorious tailgaters body-slamming each other through folding tables. It might be more interesting than the game.

15. Week 3: Sept. 23 at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

We’re struggling for storylines here: The Mike Glennon revenge game? (The Marcus Cooper revenge game?). Here’s the real reason why it’s ranked so low: the average high on Sept. 23 in Phoenix is 98 freaking degrees. Arizona is far more fun to visit when it’s colder — both in Chicago and in the desert.

16. Week 8: Oct. 28 vs. Jets, noon (CBS)

The Jets are all sorts of boring — even with a rookie quarterback. Could the Bears debut their orange uniforms in this game as an homage to Halloween?