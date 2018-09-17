Bears vs. Seahawks: Live updates and highlights for Week 2

First quarter

Bears 0, Seahawks 0: Our first glimpse at Noted Punting Beast Michael Dickson was impressive. The Bears are pinned inside the 5-yard line to start their first drive after a fair catch from Tarik Cohen.

Bears 0, Seahawks 0: The Bears’ pass rush showed up big-time on a third down to stop the Seahawks’ opening drive in its tracks. Russell Wilson tried to spring out of the pocket but got scooped up in time to force a punt. That’s the 31st straight game in which the Seahawks have failed to score on their first drive, according to ESPN’s broadcast.

Bears 0, Seahawks 0: For the second straight week, the Bears win the coin toss and elect to defer, so the Seahawks will get the ball first to open “Monday Night Football.”

Before the game

Tonight’s captains for the Bears: Jordan Howard, Eddie Goldman and Ben Braunecker.

Brian Urlacher will be honored during halftime Monday night, so the No. 54 flags are out before kickoff.

Urlacher flags are out pic.twitter.com/zc4w7bQOi3 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 18, 2018

Roquan Smith is starting his first game as a Bear:

The #Bears introduce their starters. Among them: rookie Roquan Smith. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 18, 2018

Pregame reading

The Bears return to the prime time spotlight for the second week of the 2018 season to host the Seahawks at Soldier Field. It’s a chance to rebound from the disappointment of last week’s loss to the Packers and earn the first victory of Matt Nagy’s tenure with the franchise.

There were no surprises on the Bears’ inactive list for the game with both lineman Kyle Long and cornerback Bryce Callahan set to play.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will be without starting linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, star receiver Doug Baldwin, starting guard D.J. Fluker and starting cornerback Tre Flowers, among others. Those absences are part of why the Bears are being listed as favorites to win their first game of the season by odds makers.

Mitch Trubisky will be at the center of that effort after the second-year quarterback came out of the gate with an up-and-down performance in Green Bay. He engineered an impressive opening drive that showed what the offense is capable of when it’s clicking, but also missed several opportunities throughout the game with poor reads and decision-making.

With another matchup against a premier quarterback in Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Trubisky will need to be on point to power the Bears to victory. This will be the first time in his career he’s faced the Seahawks after the two teams didn’t play in 2017.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Bears, all eyes will be on the home debuts of star pass rusher Khalil Mack and first-round pick Roquan Smith. If they can get to Wilson regularly throughout the night, avoiding the defensive letdown that occurred eight days ago, it’ll go a long way toward a win. Smith was running with the starters during warmups, so it’s possible he’s moving into a significantly larger role Monday night.

How to watch Bears-Seahawks

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN