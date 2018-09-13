From early mornings to late nights, OLB Khalil Mack proves his worth to Bears

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack essentially lived at Halas Hall during his first week with the Bears. He arrived at 6 a.m. and departed for his hotel at 10 p.m.

If his coaches allowed it, Mack’s hours would have went longer.

“The guy had to get some sleep,” outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said.

At one point, Staley and Mack went through a private walk-through inside the Walter Payton Center.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack celebrates a sack of Packers backup DeShone Kizer. | Jeffrey Phelps/AP

“He wanted to feel it,” Staley said. “He wanted to live it. It’s one thing to watch it on tape and see it on a playbook, but it’s another to go out and move.”

Mack’s goals were obvious. He felt physically ready to play against the Packers on Sunday night. But he knew he needed the extra work to be mentally prepared for it.

“We really wanted to be purposeful of not skipping any steps,” Staley said.

The first step was learning the techniques that coordinator Vic Fangio’s wants his outside linebackers to use. The second was learning the core principles of Fangio’s scheme. Finally, it was seeing how those techniques and principles fit into the specific game plan for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“As exciting as a time it was for him, there was a lot of work to be done to play in that first game,” Staley said. “He was going to do everything in his power to take advantage of every minute in the day to be able to perform like he did.”

Mack’s performance, of course, was exceptional. He had a sack, strip and fumble recovery and returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the first half of the Packers’ 24-23 victory.

It’s even more impressive when considering that Mack didn’t have a training camp or preseason to aid his preparations. But his performance was an indication of truly how special he can be for the Bears.

“He’s a really vibrant guy,” Staley said. “He’s really got an energy about playing, practicing and training.”

Round 2 against the Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” should be even better. Not only does Mack have another week to learn the Bears’ defense, but he also should be physically more prepared. He was on the field for 42 of the Bears’ 60 defensive snaps against the Packers.

“My body was ready to play the game,” Staley said. “I was joking with one of my coaches, Coach Staley. I was like, ‘My body missed getting beat up, you know what I mean?’ That’s what it’s used to, but yeah, I feel good.”

What did Mack do to stay close to “football shape”?

“I can’t give my secrets away,” Mack said, smiling. “But I’ve definitely been putting in a lot of work and you can kind of see that it pays off a little bit.”

Mack’s performance nearly paid off in a victory at Lambeau Field. This week, Mack will chase around Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was sacked six times by the Broncos in a 27-24 loss on Sunday.

Keeping Wilson the pocket and preventing him from improvising is a goal for the Bears’ defense. But Mack has his sights on Wilson. He revels in the pursuit of great quarterbacks. Most of Mack’s highlight-reel plays in Week 1 came against Packers backup DeShone Kizer.

Outside linebacker Von Miller had three of the Broncos’ six sacks, which included two where the Seahawks inexplicably left maligned right tackle Germain Ifedi one-on-one against him. Ifedi should be Mack’s primary matchup, too.

“He’s one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league when you think about the things he’s been able to accomplish throughout his whole career,” Mack said. “It’s going to be a hell of a challenge.”

As Week 1 against showed, Mack is clearly up for anything, even if it means spending 16 hours at Halas Hall.

“From the second we sat down, you knew this guy’s got a lot higher standards for himself than anybody else,” Staley said. “He takes his craft really, really seriously.”